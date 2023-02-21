Woman dies in crash on I-75 at University Avenue

ATLANTA — Atlanta Police are investigating a deadly crash that occurred at I-75/85 northbound at University Avenue.
This happened early Tuesday morning just before 4 a.m.
Right now, there is very little additional information. However, 11Alive has learned the victim is a female and this was a single vehicle accident.
At this time, there is no traffic impact as a result of the wreck.
This is a developing story. Check back often for new information.
