Man killed after running off road, hitting tree in Hall County

GAINESVILLE, Ga. — Police are investigating a deadly crash that left a man dead and a woman seriously injured in Hall County.

On July 11, Georgia State Patrol responded to a single-vehicle crash at Old Cornelia Highway. According to a release sent to 11Alive, the crash happened the night before.

Deputies report just before midnight on Saturday, July 10 a Ford F-150, was traveling westbound on Old Cornelia Highway. Deputies said the vehicle ran off the roadway and struck a standing tree.

According to authorities, the vehicle then rotated clockwise and while traveling down a 50-foot embankment overturned at the bottom of the embankment.

Deputies report the driver Connor Wales, 27, was pronounced dead at the location.

The 22 -year-old passenger told officials that she lost consciousness shortly after the crash and was not able to call for help.