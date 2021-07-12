x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Man killed after running off road, hitting tree in Hall County

Deputies report the driver Connor Wales, 27, was pronounced dead at the location.
Thinkstock

GAINESVILLE, Ga. — Police are investigating a deadly crash that left a man dead and a woman seriously injured in Hall County.

On July 11, Georgia State Patrol responded to a single-vehicle crash at Old Cornelia Highway. According to a release sent to 11Alive, the crash happened the night before.  

Deputies report just before midnight on Saturday, July 10 a Ford F-150, was traveling westbound on Old Cornelia Highway. Deputies said the vehicle ran off the roadway and struck a standing tree.

According to authorities, the vehicle then rotated clockwise and while traveling down a 50-foot embankment overturned at the bottom of the embankment.

Deputies report the driver Connor Wales, 27, was pronounced dead at the location.

The 22 -year-old passenger told officials that she lost consciousness shortly after the crash and was not able to call for help. 

 She was taken to Northeast Georgia hospital for injuries.

Related Articles