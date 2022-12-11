Deadly crash kills 1 on I-75 in Marietta, police say

Those who may have witnessed the crash are encouraged to contact Marietta Police.

MARIETTA, Ga. — Marietta Police Department are investigating a fatal crash on I-75 in Marietta that killed one man early Sunday morning.

Just before 3 a.m., crash investigators said that 52-year-old James Appleton of Marietta was driving his 2016 Dodge Challenger and subsequently lost control of his vehicle before veering across all lanes and crashing head on into the center median wall, authorities said.

Appleton was rushed to Wellstar Kennestone Hospital in Kennesaw where he died from his injuries, police said.

It is unknown at this time how he lost control of the vehicle, according to investigators.

Those who saw the events leading up to the crash or those who witnessed the crash itself are encouraged to call Marietta traffic investigator B. Gunkle at 770-794-5357.