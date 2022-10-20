Two killed, others injured after vehicle flees from police, crashes into another in northwest Atlanta

Here's what we know.

ATLANTA — The Georgia State Patrol is investigation a deadly crash in northwest Atlanta Thursday morning that left two people dead and others injured.

This happened near the intersection of Northside Drive and 14th Street.

According to GSP, Atlanta Police attempted to stop a vehicle on Northside Drive at 17th Street when it sped off, ran a read light, and hit another car.

Georgia State Patrol adds that the driver and front seat passenger of that second vehicle were both killed. Three backseat passengers were taken to Grady Hospital with unknown injuries.

Meanwhile, GSP said the suspects in the vehicle that ran the red light had serious injuries and were also taken to Grady Hospital.

Other damaged vehicles can be seen in the area being pulled away on a tow truck.

Crews have the entire area shut down as they continue to investigate.

This is a developing story. Check back often for new information.