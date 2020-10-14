Deadly dirt bike crash in DeKalb County

Here is what we know.

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Emergency crews responded to a fatal crash in DeKalb County Tuesday evening that involved a dirt bike.

Details about the wreck are limited at this time, but DeKalb County Police said the rider of the dirt bike died at the scene. The crash happened near Glenwood Road and Austin Drive.

At this time, it appears that the dirt bike was the only vehicle involved in the crash. Police said there was no suspected crime or suspects connected to the accident.