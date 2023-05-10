Police arrests 2 people in Dunwoody shooting that led to drug discovery, still looking for 3 other suspects

Officers responded to the Hartley Apartments on Madison Drive on April 21. They said two friends opened fire on each other. Both of them were taken to the hospital.

DUNWOODY, Ga. — Dunwoody Police have arrested two men in connection to a shooting between two friends that led to a discovery of drugs almost three weeks ago. Authorities are still looking for three others who they said are involved.

A 22-year-old and a 23-year-old man are now behind bars for numerous charges; police said they are related to the shooting.

One was charged with kidnapping, home invasion in the first degree, armed robbery, aggravated assault, false imprisonment and possession of a firearm during a felony.

The 23-year-old is being charged with possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during a felony.

Officers responded to the Hartley Apartments on Madison Drive on April 21. When officers arrived, they found a man who had been shot three times in the chest and another man who had been shot once in the ankle.

Police described the two men who were shot as friends in the original news release. According to previous reports, the two men were supposed to meet up with each other.

Once they met, one pulled a gun out on the other. The two continued to shoot at each other inside the apartment complex. Both men were rushed to the hospital for their injuries.

After the shooting, police obtained a search warrant which led to the seizure of drugs and weapons.

Authorities still have more warrants out for the arrest of three more men. One of them is being charged with being involved in an alleged kidnapping.