x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Officials to provide update on deadly East Point apartment fire

The fire killed a young girl and left her twin sister in the hospital.

More Videos

EAST POINT, Ga. — The East Point Fire Department is providing new updates on a deadly apartment fire that killed a young girl and left her twin sister in the hospital.

The girls' mother is currently behind bars and facing multiple charges, including arson and murder.

According to East Point Police, Nicole Jackson was arrested and charged on Thanksgiving, just one day after the fire ripped through the Brookfield complex.

Investigators said the flames left catastrophic damage and seven families were left without a home.

11Alive will stream the press conference at 9 a.m. on 11Alive.com, the 11Alive YouTube channel and on 11Alive+ on Roku and FireTV. 

MORE WAYS TO GET 11ALIVE

Related Articles

Before You Leave, Check This Out