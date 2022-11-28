Officials to provide update on deadly East Point apartment fire

The fire killed a young girl and left her twin sister in the hospital.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

EAST POINT, Ga. — The East Point Fire Department is providing new updates on a deadly apartment fire that killed a young girl and left her twin sister in the hospital.

The girls' mother is currently behind bars and facing multiple charges, including arson and murder.

According to East Point Police, Nicole Jackson was arrested and charged on Thanksgiving, just one day after the fire ripped through the Brookfield complex.

Investigators said the flames left catastrophic damage and seven families were left without a home.

11Alive will stream the press conference at 9 a.m. on 11Alive.com, the 11Alive YouTube channel and on 11Alive+ on Roku and FireTV.