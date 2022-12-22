Crews working fatal fire in Barrow County

Firefighters are trying to put out the fire at a residence on Tanners Bridge Circle.

BARROW COUNTY, Ga. — Barrow County Fire crews are currently working a fatal fire in Bethlehem, officials said.

There's not much information about the fire at this time, but fire officials have confirmed that it was deadly. Authorities have not reported how many were injured or who died in the fire.

The fire is in the area of the 500 block of Tanners Bridge Circle. Fire officials said they would be on the scene for at least the next several hours as they work to put out the fire.