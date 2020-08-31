Elderly man dies in DeKalb house fire

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Fire crews extinguished the flames but were unable to save a resident caught in a Saturday afternoon blaze in DeKalb County.
A spokesperson for DeKalb Fire said that crews responded to a house fire with reports of someone possibly trapped inside just before 5 p.m. on Knoll Drive.
The first arriving firefighters found heavy smoke and flames already coming from the home - particularly at the rear as - as they began work to extinguish them.
"Crews had to quickly darken the flames from the outside of the home before making entry," a statement from the DeKalb Fire department said. "Unfortunately, the elderly male did not survive due to the conditions inside the structure."
One firefighter was also evaluated for heat-related illness, the statement said.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation.