Elderly man dies in DeKalb house fire

Fire officials said crews worked quickly to knock down the flames enough to make an entry, but added that the victim inside didn't survive.

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Fire crews extinguished the flames but were unable to save a resident caught in a Saturday afternoon blaze in DeKalb County.

A spokesperson for DeKalb Fire said that crews responded to a house fire with reports of someone possibly trapped inside just before 5 p.m. on Knoll Drive.

The first arriving firefighters found heavy smoke and flames already coming from the home - particularly at the rear as - as they began work to extinguish them.

"Crews had to quickly darken the flames from the outside of the home before making entry," a statement from the DeKalb Fire department said. "Unfortunately, the elderly male did not survive due to the conditions inside the structure."

One firefighter was also evaluated for heat-related illness, the statement said.