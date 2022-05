Cpt. Jaeson Daniels said one person died, but was not able to provide further details.

DECATUR, Ga. — One person died in a fire at a DeKalb County apartment Sunday morning, authorities said.

The DeKalb County Fire department responded to 3560 Clubhouse Circle at the Oaktree Villas Apartments in Decatur.

Cpt. Jaeson Daniels said one person died, but was not able to provide further details at the moment.