Man 'impaired by multiple substances' arrested after deadly motorcycle crash, Forsyth County deputies say

FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — A Cleveland man is now dead and another man is behind bars after a deadly Forsyth County crash on Thursday evening.

The crash happened around 8:45 p.m. on Waldrip Road and SR 369.

The man, identified as Timothy Cantrell, was traveling west on SR 369 approaching Waldrip Road on his motorcycle. A 35-year-old man driving a sedan was traveling south on the road when he turned left on the state road and failed to yield for the motorcycle, according to authorities.

That's when Cantrell was struck. He was taken to the hospital where officials said he died.

The 35-year-old driver was taken to the hospital with minor injuries. Sheriff's deputies found that the man was "impaired by multiple substances" when the crash happened.

After leaving the hospital, the 35-year-old man was arrested and taken to the Forsyth County Jail. He is accused of first-degree vehicular homicide, DUI and failure to yield while turning.

Authorities are still investigating the crash.