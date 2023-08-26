Fire rips through lawrenceville home: 1 person, 2 pets killed: officials

Here's what we know.

LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. — One person and two pets are dead after a fire broke out at a Lawrenceville home Saturday morning.

Gwinnett County Fire officials said crews responded at 6:16 a.m. to a home at the 1000 block of Tumble Wood Trail.

Officials said a 911 caller told dispatch they had woken up to the smell of smoke and discovered the house in flames.

Firefighters arrived to find the home engulfed in flames. When they arrived, officials said crews were barely able to see inside the home. Search teams found a person dead in the bathroom and two family pets who had also died.

Gwinnett Fire investigators said the cause of the fire appears to be accidental.

Three people have been displaced from the home and are receiving assistance from the American Red Cross, officials added.

