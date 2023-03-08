Woman killed in deadly DeKalb County garage fire

One victim was killed, four others managed to escape.

LITHONIA, Ga. — DeKalb County Fire crews are investigating a deadly house fire in Lithonia that broke out Wednesday.

It happened on Huntington Circle around 1:15 a.m.

When they arrived, crews said they noticed smoke coming from the garage of the home. Residents told them not everyone made it out.

Once they were able to enter, crews found a woman burned to death in the garage, where the fire was believed to be contained.

Four other people, the victim's brother and three children, inside the home escaped.

Right now, there is no word on what exactly caused the fire.

This is a developing story. Check back often for new information.