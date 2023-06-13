Police investigate deadly shooting along MLK Drive in northwest Atlanta

This is a developing story.

ATLANTA — Atlanta Police Department officers are investigating a deadly shooting Tuesday night.

Police were called to 3751 Martin Luther King Jr., Dr. NW just before 9:30 p.m. The location appears to be near the Washington Park Library off the corner of Morris Brown Drive SW. Booker T. Washington High School is less than a mile from the location.

Investigators have confirmed someone has died due to gunfire but did not elaborate on the victim's injuries or what led up to the shooting. No suspect information has been released.

This is a developing story. Check back often for new information.