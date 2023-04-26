'Possible suspect' detained after deadly shooting on Memorial Drive in Atlanta

Police said the shooting happened Monday night.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

ATLANTA — One person was detained after a shooting turned deadly Monday night, according to Atlanta Police.

Officers were called to 1674 Memorial Drive at around 9:20 p.m. for one person shot.

When officers arrived, they found a man shot. He was rushed to the hospital in critical condition, but days later, police announced he died.

Police detained "a possible suspect" at the scene. They are still investigating the shooting.

According to Google Maps, several business appear to be in that area where the shooting occurred, including Wyatt's Country BBQ.

This is a developing story. Check back often for new information.