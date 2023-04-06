Police investigating deadly overnight shooting on Cooper Street in southwest Atlanta

Officers were called to 404 Cooper Street at 3:30 a.m. for a person shot. When officers arrived, they found a man shot to death.

ATLANTA — Atlanta Police are investigating after a man was found shot to death in a southwest Atlanta neighborhood early Thursday morning.

Homicide investigators were then called to the scene, officials said.

Police added the investigation is still active and ongoing at this time.

No arrests have been made at this time. Authorities are still trying to find out what led up to the shooting.

This is a developing story. Check back often for new information.