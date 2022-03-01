Customers panic after teen killed in shooting at Forsyth Walmart

Authorities said the incident started with an argument in the produce section.

MONROE COUNTY, Ga. — Panic and chaos erupted among customers at a Forsyth Walmart after an argument led to gunfire between teenagers Sunday evening.

Monroe County investigators said the deadly shooting started between two teenagers arguing in the produce section at the store around 6 p.m.

The argument continued into the frozen food section. According to the Monroe County Sheriff's Office, that's when a 17-year-old boy pulled out a pistol, then shot and killed another 17-year-old boy.

Investigators said the accused shooter was arrested and there are no other suspects at large. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is now working to gather more details in the case. The victim's body will be taken to the GBI Crime Lab for autopsy.