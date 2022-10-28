'He was just a good person' | Teen remembers mentor who was killed outside historic Atlanta tavern

54-year-old Dean Phillips was shot and killed outside Manuel's Tavern. 17-year-old Jamarcus Hill said Phillips was his mentor through the Stewart Foundation.

Phillips was a volunteer at the Stewart Foundation– a youth program that works with children and teens to develop communication, organization and leadership skills.

17-year-old Jamarcus Hill joined the program when he was seven years old. He's currently a sophomore at Marietta High School, the young man is trying to wrap his head around the fact the man he looked up to for so many years is gone.

"He really taught me a lot about what it means to be a good person," Hill said.

The 17-year-old said he developed a bond with his mentor, which evolved over many years.

"He helped me through some really bad times in my life," he said.

Hill said he was shocked when his mom told him that Phillips had been killed.



"I just couldn’t understand. Then, I found out how it happened and I was like it just doesn’t make any sense. I didn’t even get to talk to him," Hill said.

Hill said he hopes he can find his purpose as Phillips did.

"Help out with your community, find the good in the world and try to spread that good around," Hill said.