'He actually is a victim' | Mother speaks out after charges dropped against her son in deadly 2020 shooting

Theresa Parker said she's spent tens of thousands of dollars trying to clear her son's name.

ATLANTA — A metro Atlanta man was cleared of murder and aggravated assault charges; now the Fulton District Attorney’s Office brought forth new suspects in a 2020 deadly July Fourth weekend shooting.

De’Andre Brown is now a free man, and his mother, Theresa Parker, said it has been a long ride to freedom, including tens of thousands of dollars in legal fees.

“As far as attorney – I want to say over $60,000,” Parker said. “As far as phone calls and putting money on his book – I know personally I spent a lot. Taking money from my IRA – a lot of money. In the thousands.”

That nightmare started when Brown came forward with information about the shooting and became a suspect. He was also shot that night in the leg, Parker said. Atlanta Police arrested him in September of 2020 for charging him with two counts of felony murder and one count of aggravated assault in connection to the shooting.

“My son is the only one that came forward – I felt like he made the biggest mistake – never go talk to anybody without an attorney that’s what I learned from this whole ordeal,” Parker said and added later, “This whole ordeal has been very stressful, devastating, no sleep."

And for nearly two years, Brown sat behind bars. A new indictment was recently brought against two other men. Jerry Emile is facing felony murder and several other charges. The other suspect, Saeed Reed, faces two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

“My son got shot, too. He actually is a victim,” Parker said. “Who shot him that night? He’s a victim too. His mother added that this experience had traumatized her and her son."

Now that this chapter of their lives is ending, the two can focus on spending more time together, and Brown can return to his work at a local church.

“I just want to say, when a police department and a D. A. office are going to arrest someone due to a high profile case, do not rush to judgment,” Parker said. “Take your time to get it right the first time.”

11Alive also reached out to the police department for comment.

Two people, Erica Robinson and Joshua Ingram were killed, and 12 others were injured after a shooting broke out in Atlanta's Sweet Auburn neighborhood. It was in the early hours on July 5, 2020, and fireworks were still firing off in the area to commemorate Independence Day when gunfire rang out.