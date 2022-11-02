Police report offers new details into shooting of Norcross teen

DeAndre was shot and died hours later from his injuries last week in an isolated shooting near the Norcross High campus.

NORCROSS, Ga. — A police incident report offers some new details into the immediate moments after a 17-year-old Norcross High student was shot last week off campus, later dying from his injuries, and the initial attempts to help him.

11Alive's Cody Alcorn spoke to Henderson's mom, Kimberly Parks, following the tragedy, and she said he'd been lured off campus and then got into a fight. She said a person who was not in the fight pulled out a gun and shot her son in the face.

Police have still not detailed any other circumstances about what led to the shooting, or how Henderson may have been lured into the situation. The suspect, 18-year-old Brendon Young, turned himself in to authorities in Jacksonville, Florida, on Sunday.

The police report offers some new insight into the incident, which occurred on Technology Parkway in Peachtree Commons.

According to the report, when police arrived people were trying to help Henderson on the ground. Officers observed "injuries to the face/head area from what looked like a gunshot wound... bleeding profusely."

A man working in one of the nearby businesses told police he hadn't seen what happened, but said he heard what he believed was one to two gunshots.

That man and another worker at a nearby business went out with gloves, gauze and paper towels.

The other individual, according to the report, "attempted to render aid and assist," and "grabbed a blanket and water bottles to attempt to clean the blood off Henderson to see where he was hurt." The two "applied pressure to the wounds until we arrived."

The report also notes that police checked the surrounding businesses for security camera video that might have shown what happened, but that one employee at a business said they didn't have cameras while another business reported "nothing was caught on camera due to the area the cameras cover."

"No vehicle was seen entering or leaving the scene during the time of occurance," the report states.

Young, the suspect, was expected to be extradited to Gwinnett County, where he will face charges including felony murder and aggravated assault.

In the days after the shooting, which followed multiple other safety-related incidents within the district that week, the district's superintendent Calvin Watts condemned the violence that is seemingly spilling over into Gwinnett County schools.

"I want to be clear that gun violence in our community and around the country is unacceptable. It needs to stop," Watts said in a video shared on social media. "This violence is entering our schools from the larger community and we need to respond together."

Parks, Henderson's mother, described the pain of losing her son.