Death investigation underway after 'unresponsive male' found in Midtown

ATLANTA — Atlanta Police, homicide detectives, and the medical examiner are working to determine how someone ended up dead in Midtown Atlanta on Sunday.
According to a statement from police, officers were called to 22 14th St. NW in reference to a "person down." When officers arrived, they found an unresponsive male. Police said he wasn't alert, conscious, or breathing and was pronounced dead at the scene by Grady emergency medical personnel.
Investigators are still trying to determine how the person died. While homicide detectives are involved, Atlanta police haven't said whether they suspect foul play, describing this as a death investigation.