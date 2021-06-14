Death investigation underway after 'unresponsive male' found in Midtown

The person hasn't yet been publicly identified

ATLANTA — Atlanta Police, homicide detectives, and the medical examiner are working to determine how someone ended up dead in Midtown Atlanta on Sunday.

According to a statement from police, officers were called to 22 14th St. NW in reference to a "person down." When officers arrived, they found an unresponsive male. Police said he wasn't alert, conscious, or breathing and was pronounced dead at the scene by Grady emergency medical personnel.