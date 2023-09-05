x
Investigation underway after man found shot to death in DeKalb County, police say

Officers arrived at the scene on 5900 block of Valley Green Road in Lithonia just after 2 a.m. when they found the man's body.

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — DeKalb County Police are investigating a death after a man was found shot to death early Tuesday morning. 

Officers arrived at the scene on Valley Green Road just after 2 a.m. when they found the man's body.

Law enforcement have not released the name of the victim and did not say if their are any identified suspects.

Authorities are still investigating the incident.

This is a developing story. Check back often for new information.

