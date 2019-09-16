MILTON, Georgia — A notebook was found in a middle school bathroom inspired by the series “Death Note,” listing names of other students.

The incident happened at Hopewell Middle School in Fulton County.

School officials said the person who created the book has been identified and school staff have begun the process of addressing this issue, "which may include discipline" according to the Student Code of Conduct.

The students whose names were listed in the notebook were also notified, school officials said.

"Our staff and counselors are currently and will continue to address concerns about this incident with students and families," a statement read.

Netflix describes the animated series saying "when a Japanese high schooler comes into possession of a mystical notebook, he finds he has the power to kill anybody whose name he enters in it."

OTHER HEADLINES:

Mother posted 'I could not ask for better children' before allegedly killing them

Man who impregnated 10-year-old says he doesn't deserve the 160 year sentence

Detective: Victims held at gunpoint, forced into sexual acts before fatal shooting

Gang members sentenced in 'the most horrific death' in recent county history