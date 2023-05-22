'It could be disastrous' | As debt ceiling negotiations continue, financial advisor says this could negatively impact millions of Americans

President of Longevity Financial, Bradley J. Rosen, explains this could impact Veterans, social security recipients, and people with money in stock markets.

ATLANTA — House Speaker Kevin McCarthy said he had a productive debt ceiling discussion with President Joe Biden late Monday at the White House, but there had been no agreement yet as Washington D.C. strains to strike a budget compromise and raise the nation's borrowing limit in time to avert a potentially chaotic federal default.

The clock continues ticking, with just 10 days to go. If Biden and McCarthy don't agree on how to raise the $31.4 trillion debt ceiling by June 1, the nation's bills could go unpaid.

Financial advisor and President of Longevity Financial Bradley J. Rosen explained that this could impact millions of Americans, including veterans and people with money invested in the stock market.

"It could be disastrous," he said. "People relying on social security, you’re not going to get a check or it may get delayed for some time. Veterans, you’re not going to get paid either: our military, government employees, sorry, you’re not getting paid either.”

Rosen explains that the last time the U.S. was in this position was in 2011. While a deal was reached hours before the deadline, it had already affected the financial market. He says the difference this time around is that the U.S. is seeing a tougher economic landscape.

"Right now we're already dealing with high inflation, high interest rates. We've got the war in Ukraine," he said. "We've got enough on our plate as an economic landscape that adding this on top of our back -- this is not just putting another straw on the back, as they say. This would be like dropping a huge boulder."

He adds that analysts are already seeing the markets changing this time around.

"Moody's, who does a lot of the ratings of financial institutions, has analytics that say if this doesn't get done and it doesn't get done pretty quickly, even after June 1, you could see the economy retracting by 4%, which is significant," he said. "You could see the stock market potentially going down one-fifth of its value and you could see 7 million jobs lost. Again, these are analytics. These are not certainties, but these are assessments that help us to understand what's going on."

To lessen that potential impact, he recommends keeping an eye on the markets, always have at least six months' worth of savings, and having a diverse portfolio by owning stocks from different industries and countries.

"It's pretty disastrous when millions of Americans are not going to have enough money to pay their bills, put food on their tables, put cooling or heating in their homes, pay for the education for their families," he listed.