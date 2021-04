Crews were on scene of the fire around 8 a.m. and extinguished the fire.

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Dekalb County fire crews responded to an apartment fire along Woodbriar Circle Friday morning.

Crews were on scene of the fire around 8 a.m. and extinguished the fire. No word on if there were any injuries or how the fire started.

You can see what is left of a scorched apartment unit below.

This is a developing story, we will continue to update as we learn more.