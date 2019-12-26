DECATUR, Ga. — Someone in Decatur had a very, very, very merry Christmas.

A $1 million winning Powerball ticket was sold there on Wednesday, Georgia Lottery officials announced.

According to officials, nobody has yet stepped forward to claim the winning ticket, which carried the five winning numbers of 2-4-16-30-46.

If it had also matched the Powerball number 20, it would have been worth a jackpot that is now worth $200 million.

The ticket was purchased at the Chevron Food Mart at 2767 E. College Ave., a release said.

The lottery said somebody in Atlanta also won nearly $600,000 on Christmas Eve in the Fantasy 5 lotto game.

Another $10,000 winning ticket was sold in McDonough on Christmas Eve, as well.

According to the Georgia Lottery release, all the winners have a 180-day time limit to claim the prize.

Money raised by Georgia Lottery Corporation goes toward specific education programs including Georgia's HOPE Scholarship Program and the state's Pre-K program.

