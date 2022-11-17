13 displaced in overnight fire at Decatur apartments

DECATUR, Ga. — More than a dozen people are left without a home after an overnight fire tore through a Decatur apartment complex Thursday morning.
It happened at the Hidden Valley Apartments off Misty Waters Drive around 12:45 a.m.
Fire officials said 13 people are safe and were able to evacuate without injuries. Neighbors were banging on each other's doors to assist in getting everyone out.
The Red Cross is assisting those impacted.
