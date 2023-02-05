?Man critically hurt after he was shot while leaving DeKalb County barbershop, police say

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — DeKalb County Police are investigating an apparent drive-by shooting Tuesday afternoon that left a man critically hurt. He was shot in the chest while he was leaving a Decatur barbershop, the police department said.
Officers responded to the 2400 block of Wesley Chapel Road around 1:30 p.m. in reference to a "person shot" call. It happened at Brown's Barber Lounge which is next to a CVS and around the corner from the Home Depot.
When officers arrived, DeKalb Police said they found a 31-year-old man who was shot in his chest. Police said he was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.
Authorities are looking into "several promising leads," as they continue to investigate the shooting. Police said they have no other information to release at this time.
This is a developing story. Check back often for new information.
Also download the 11Alive News app and sign up to receive alerts for the latest on this story and other breaking news in Atlanta and north Georgia.