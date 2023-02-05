?Man critically hurt after he was shot while leaving DeKalb County barbershop, police say

The shooting happened at Brown's Barber Lounge along Wesley Chapel Road-- next to the CVS and around the corner from the Home Depot.

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — DeKalb County Police are investigating an apparent drive-by shooting Tuesday afternoon that left a man critically hurt. He was shot in the chest while he was leaving a Decatur barbershop, the police department said.

Officers responded to the 2400 block of Wesley Chapel Road around 1:30 p.m. in reference to a "person shot" call. It happened at Brown's Barber Lounge which is next to a CVS and around the corner from the Home Depot.

When officers arrived, DeKalb Police said they found a 31-year-old man who was shot in his chest. Police said he was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Authorities are looking into "several promising leads," as they continue to investigate the shooting. Police said they have no other information to release at this time.

