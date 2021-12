At least 5 killed, including children, in Decatur house fire, officials say

A total of 10 people were inside at the time of the fire.

DECATUR, Ga. — At least five people are dead, including two children, following a house fire early Tuesday morning.

Officials with the DeKalb County Fire Department said 10 people were in the home at the time of the fire when they got the call around 12:20 a.m. and said that children were among those inside.

Five have died, three have been taken to the hospital and two others have been checked out on scene. They said they are not ready to release the ages or identities of those deceased.

It happened at a home at 1932 Janet Lane in Decatur off Glenwood Road. The fire is being investigated and the cause has not been released.

A woman tells us she lost both of her brothers, her daughter and two young grandchildren. She said one woman who made it out is pregnant.

There were 30 firefighters on the scene, they said. Crews first arrived to find heavy smoke and flames coming from the structure.