Decatur home engulfed in flame early Friday morning, over 30 firefighters respond

Two people are safe after escaping a house fire early Friday morning.

DECATUR, Ga. — A fire erupted early Friday morning from inside a home in Decatur. While it took dozens of firefighters to tame the flames, no injuries were reported.

The DeKalb County Fire Department responded to a house fire on Holy Cross Lane at approximately 2:30 a.m. Friday morning. Both occupants safely exited the home before firefighters arrived, DeKalb County Fire said in a social media post.

After worsening interior conditions forced responders to go on the defensive, over 30 firefighters were required to bring the flames under control. The cause of the fire is unknown, and investigators are working to learn more.

DeKalb County Fire has since provided photos from the scene, showing the home completely engulfed in flames. The photos can be viewed within the social media post provided below.