Decatur Police Chief announces retirement

ATLANTA — Decatur’s Police Chief has announced his plans to retire in April, the city said in a release on Friday.

“After serving more than 30 years in the Police department, the Decatur Police Chief, Mike Booker, will retire in April of this year. Deputy Chief Scott Richards will serve as the Acting Police Chief while the City conducts a recruitment process,” the department announced.

Chief Booker joined the Decatur Police Department in 1990. Throughout his career, he served as a patrol officer, field training officer, patrol supervisor, investigator, supervisor over the criminal investigation’s division, instructor, patrol division commander and Deputy Police Chief before being appointed Police Chief in June 2006.

Under Chief Booker’s leadership, the department instituted changes to meet staffing challenges, earn State Accreditation and create a culture of community policing with emphasis on integrity, accountability and empathy. Chief Booker implemented multiple strategic planning initiatives to emphasize higher levels of training and expectations for employees, build community partnerships, enhance the culture of community policing in Decatur and the use of technology to serve the community.

While Chief Booker has served on many boards and initiatives, he said he was especially honored to have been selected to participate in the state Police-Community Trust Initiative through the Georgia Association of Chiefs of Police in 2019.

Chief Booker is known for giving out his cell phone number and encouraging the community to call him directly not only if they saw officers under his command doing something questionable, but also if they observed officers doing something good, the city announced.

“Under Chief Booker’s leadership, the Decatur Police department has grown to be one of the most highly regarded departments in Georgia, if not the southeast,” City Manager Andrea Arnold said in a statement. “While Chief Booker is going to be sorely missed, I know that his legacy of integrity, empathy, and selfless public service remains embedded in the culture of the department. He’s known for saying that our police officers are community relations officers that enforce the law. This simple statement reflects Chief Booker’s forward-thinking and progressive philosophy that reflects our community.”

