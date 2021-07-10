Roads reopen after being shut for suspicious package in Decatur

In a statement, the DeKalb County Sheriff's Office said its bomb squad had responded to the scene and the courthouse was now closed "out of an abundance of caution."

"The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office is at the downtown Decatur judicial complex where a suspicious package found outside the courthouse this morning is being investigated by DeKalb County Police department bomb squad technicians. Out of an abundance of caution, the sheriff’s office has closed the courthouse for entrance or exit until any threat of danger can be determined. Business continues to be conducted inside the judicial complex at this time and there has been no evacuation," the statement said.