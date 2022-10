This is a developing story.

DECATUR, Ga. — DeKalb County Fire Rescue is investigating a house fire that left one person dead.

Crews were called to the home along Cresta Drive in Decatur Saturday night.

11Alive's crew captured video after the flames were put out. The home seemed charred, with the front entryway burnt and crime scene tape surrounded the area.