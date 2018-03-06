DECATUR, Ga. — Decatur authorities are investigating a house fire that killed an elderly man and left two other people hospitalized. Fire officials said a dog was also killed in a fire.

It happened around noon on Medlock Road off Scott Boulevard.

When firefighters got there, they found one person in critical condition and two others seriously hurt. Authorities said two others made it out of the home with minor injuries.

Emergency officials transported the three victims to the hospital, but the 92-year-old did not survive. Authorities have not released his identity.

