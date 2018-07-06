DECATUR, Ga. -- One DeKalb apartment complex has taken it upon themselves to up the security, and some residents aren't too happy about it.

The Avondale Forest apartment complex is known for being a hotbed of crime and 11Alive has reported on some of those cases, including gang activity.

Now, residents have sent 11Alive pictures and videos of what appears to be car searches in front of the complex after new security measures were put in place.

Courtney Alexia said a simple walk with her dog turned into what felt like an interrogation.

“And they were just like, so you have your ID on you? I said no, I don't have my ID on me. And they said why? Because I'm walking my dog, why do I need my ID if I'm walking my dog and they were like, ‘What's your name?’ and I told them my name. And then they asked, where are you going?”

After receiving more calls and emails from residents, 11Alive stopped by the leasing office to see what was accurate, but we were asked to leave.

Late Thursday afternoon, a representative told 11Alive the complex is under new management and is working to rid itself of crime, and has a goal of having "rent paying, rule abiding residents."

Resident Natasha Artis said the measures may seem drastic to some, but as a mother of teens, she appreciates the change.

“If you’re doing what you supposed to be doing, if you doing the opposite of what they want in here, you're being illegal, and that's your problem,” she said.

A letter outlining the new rules was sent out to residents, but some residents said they didn't receive it until after unexpected encounters with the new security team.

The property management company also said their goal of bringing the complex up to code and getting rid of crime are the first steps of a 13-month process. The goal is to have all residents move out while its being renovated, and anyone who qualifies under the new requirements will be allowed to move back in.

