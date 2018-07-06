DECATUR, Ga. -- One person has been arrested in connection with a fatal overnight shooting at a Decatur motel.

Diamond Boykin, 26, is in the DeKalb County jail facing charged of felony murder and home invasion in the 1st degree.

The shooting happened outside Americas Best Value Inn on Candler Road.

Police said the victim was in a room with his girlfriend when someone knocked on the door. When the man opened the door, the suspect shot him and then fled the scene.

