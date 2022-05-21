DeKalb Police are trying to find out who killed this man

Barry Harper was found dead in Decatur in April.

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — DeKalb County homicide investigators are trying to figure out who killed a 58-year-old man in Decatur.

After more than a month without answers, investigators are renewing their calls for tips.

Police said Barry Harper was found dead on April 4 not far from the Covington Branch Library.

He was found shot by the 3500 block of Covington Highway around 9 p.m. wearing a gray hoodie, black beanie, dark-colored jeans and white tennis shoes, according to investigators.

A witness told authorities they heard a gunshot and saw another man wearing an orange sweatshirt and orange hat run across the street away from the sound. Police said they cannot confirm if this man had anything to do with Harper's death, but would like to speak with him to see if he knows anything about the shooting.

Another unidentified witness walked into a nearby McDonald's to report a man had been shot outside, investigators said.

Police believe Harper was unhoused and is now asking for the public's help to find out what lead up to his death.