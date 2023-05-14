Woman, 4-year-old girl badly hurt in crash, DeKalb Police say

Crash investigators said the two were rushed to the hospital via ambulance.

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A four-year-old girl was critically hurt after being struck by a vehicle on Mother's Day.

DeKalb County Police Department investigators said a 28-year-old woman was also seriously hurt in the crash. It happened around 5:45 p.m. Sunday in Decatur on the 2500 block of Candler Road.

Crash investigators said the two were rushed to the hospital via ambulance. The driver of the vehicle that struck the child and woman stayed at the crash site, police said.

Authorities are still investigating the cause of the crash and did not say if charges will be filed. No arrests have been made.

