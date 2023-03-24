Teen arrested in deadly Decatur armed robbery

Chris Jackson, 19, was arrested in connection with a murder and armed robbery that happened last summer.

DECATUR, Ga. — Eight months after authorities said he robbed and killed a man in Decatur, a 19-year-old is in custody.

The DeKalb County Sheriff's Office announced Friday that Chris Jackson was arrested in Atlanta. Jackson is accused of shooting and killing 40-year-old Tarvies Thomas on Aug. 30, 2022 during an armed robbery in Decatur.

The sheriff's office, Georgia State Patrol, U.S. Marshalls, Atlanta Police and the Fulton County Sheriff's Office K-9 Unit helped find and arrest Jackson. He was trying to avoid authorities but was eventually apprehended by a K-9 along Fairburn Road SW, investigators said. Weapons were confiscated during the arrest.