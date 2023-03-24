Teen arrested in deadly Decatur armed robbery

DECATUR, Ga. — Eight months after authorities said he robbed and killed a man in Decatur, a 19-year-old is in custody.
The DeKalb County Sheriff's Office announced Friday that Chris Jackson was arrested in Atlanta. Jackson is accused of shooting and killing 40-year-old Tarvies Thomas on Aug. 30, 2022 during an armed robbery in Decatur.
The sheriff's office, Georgia State Patrol, U.S. Marshalls, Atlanta Police and the Fulton County Sheriff's Office K-9 Unit helped find and arrest Jackson. He was trying to avoid authorities but was eventually apprehended by a K-9 along Fairburn Road SW, investigators said. Weapons were confiscated during the arrest.
Jackson was taken to the hospital where he is still recovering. He will be taken to the DeKalb County Jail once he's released. The teen is accused of felony murder and armed robbery.