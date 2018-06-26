DECATUR, Ga. -- New details reveal that a suspect accused in a deadly shooting that happened at a busy intersection Decatur has had run-ins with the laws in the past.
Authorities arrested 50-year-old Simmie Reed for the shooting death 17-year-old Janae Owens over the weekend.
Reed appeared in Magistrate Court Monday for the charges of murder, two counts of aggravated assault with intent to murder, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
According to past records, Reed has been arrested several times over the years in Alabama. A booking and arrest history sheet with the Mobile County Sheriff's Office includes charges of manslaughter, rape, robbery, assault, and even kidnapping.
Some of the charges date back to the mid-1980s.
Here in metro Atlanta, Reed is accused of firing shots at a car on June 20, killing 17-year-old Janae Owens. Neighbors say her mom was also injured.
Police said a third person in the car was not harmed.
Authorities said the family was sitting at a traffic light at the intersection of South Candler Street and Midway Road when shots were fired around 5:45 p.m. on June 20th.
