DC Comic's upcoming live action series 'Naomi' films in Decatur Square

DECATUR, Ga. — Residents in the Decatur Square got the superhero treatment, as crews filmed scenes for “Naomi,” an upcoming live action series produced by ‘Selma’ director Ava DuVernay.

Samantha Ampel spotted some of the production taking place and shared images in 11Alive’s The A-Scene Facebook group.

“[People] help me figure this out. Can’t find a sign anywhere. Filming in Decatur square and have a massive set up in the parking lot off church and commerce,” she wrote.

Ampel shared images of firetrucks marked with “Port Oswego,” which is the small town of Oregon the lead character has a brief encounter with Superman, according to CBR.com.

'Naomi' is part of Young Justice and is set to have a second volume of her self-titled comic at some point in the future. Deadline reported Kaci Walfall will play the lead character in the The CW drama pilot.

‘Naomi’ is another project from the DC Multiverse being made in Georgia. ‘Black Lightning,’ which was produced by Salim Akil is currently in its fourth and final season. Currently, producers are working on a spinoff.

