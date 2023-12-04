Decatur City Schools welcomes new superintendent in swearing-in ceremony

Dr. Gyimah Whitaker will officially begin serving the school district on July 1.

DECATUR, Ga. — Editor's note: The video in this story is from a previous report.

The City Schools of Decatur officially welcomed its new superintendent in a special swearing-in ceremony Tuesday.

Dr. Gyimah Whitaker was sworn in and given her oath of office by Decatur Chief Municipal Judge Rhathelia Stroud. The ceremony was held in the Elizabeth Wilson Student Support Center board room. Elected officials, staff, community members and Whitaker's friends and family were all in attendance.

“As a leader my core beliefs are that equity is the vehicle to excellence, leadership matters, and engagement inspires. Guided by these values, I am both humbled and delighted to ensure that together City Schools of Decatur reaches an even higher level of brilliance,” Whitaker said.

Whitaker said her focus will be on students and establishing a solid foundation for high-quality literacy instruction.

A series of listening sessions with Whitaker is being planned between July and August for students, staff, family, and community leaders to attend.