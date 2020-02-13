DECATUR, Ga. — Authorities are warning the public to avoid a section of road in Decatur as they investigate a potentially hazardous material.

As a result of the investigation, Church Street has been closed between E. Trinity Place and Sycamore Street. The blocked area sits in a heavily trafficked commercial district near Decatur Square and across from the Decatur Presbyterian Church as well as the Law Office of the Public Defender - DeKalb County.

The Decatur Fire Department is handling the situation. Video from the scene suggests DeKalb Fire is also aiding in the response.

It's still unclear what the substance is or how it was discovered. 11Alive has crews heading to the scene to gather more information. Check back for updates as they become available.

