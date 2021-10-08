Police: Argument leads to shooting at Decatur Library; 1 hurt, 1 in custody

Officers said they were called to the scene to respond to a call about a person shot just before 7:50 p.m. on Monday.

DECATUR, Ga. — One person is facing an aggravated assaulted charge after Decatur Police said a man was shot at the Decatur Library on Monday.

Officers said they were called to the scene to respond to a call about a person shot just before 7:50 p.m. When they arrived, they said they found a man in the back parking deck of the building injured.

The investigation revealed two men were having an argument in the 900 block of Church Street and they went their separate ways. However, police said the two ran into each other at the library a short time later.

"An argument ensued again and resulted in one male being shot," police said in a statement.

The 20-year-old suspect was arrested at the scene. In addition to aggravated assault, the suspect is facing a carrying a weapon without a license charge.