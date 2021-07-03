Police: Woman robbed in Decatur parking garage by armed man who attempted to sexually assault her

Police said the armed suspect ran away after the victim fought back, but not before injuring her.

DECATUR, Ga. — Decatur Police are asking for the public's help finding a robbery and sexual assault suspect tied to an incident earlier Sunday.

The department said that officers were called to a parking garage in the 200 block of East Trinity Place around 8:30 a.m. to reports of the crime. The victim told police she had just arrived at the location when she was approached by a man who asked for help getting into the apartment building.

The victim said the man then pointed a gun at her and demanded her belonging. After she complied, the suspect is accused of attempting to sexually assault her. However, police said she fought back and the suspect ran away - but not before injuring the victim.

Police have released details regarding the suspect, described as a black male of a light complexion who is about 5 feet 6 inches tall and 200 pounds. He was wearing gloves, a dark heavy jacket, and a full facemask. Police said he was armed with a revolver.

One other clue that may be tied to the case is a red Cadillac STS with dark-tinted windows and no tag. Police have not directly associated this vehicle with the crime but said that it left the location during the time frame of the assault. As such, they hope to identify the driver.