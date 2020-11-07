x
decatur

Decatur reopening pools for summer season -- with some changes

New restrictions will be in place due to the pandemic.

DECATUR, Ga. — The city of Decatur is opening back up its outdoor pools, starting this weekend, only hours after its mask mandate went into effect.

However, getting some relief from the heat and simply getting in some relaxation will come with some restrictions.

If you plan to head to an outdoor pool in Decatur, the experience will be a different one than you have been used to.

Lifeguards have been tasked with maintaining social distancing -- and you must wear a mask if you're not in the water.

Other differences? Oakhurst Pool will remain closed.

Occupancy at each pool will be reduced to allow for each person to have enough space around themselves while in the water.

RELATED: City of Decatur adopts mask ordinance after Friday commission meeting

Bathrooms will be limited to two people at a time -- showers and changing rooms at the pools will remain closed.

People will be asked to exit the facility after two hours when others are waiting in line to enter.

They also say individuals will be responsible for disinfecting pool furniture.

Daily swim hours are from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Here are the outdoor pool locations in Decatur: 

  • Ebster Park Pool
    404 W. Trinity Place
  • Glenlake Pool
    1121 Church Street
  • McKoy Pool
    534 McKoy Street

Despite the mask mandate in Decatur, you will not be required to wear one while in the water.

For more information, you can call 404-377-7231.

