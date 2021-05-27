No explosive device found at DeKalb County Courthouse, sheriff says

Multiple law enforcement agencies searched the building on Thursday.

DECATUR, Ga. — The sheriff's office reported that nothing was found at the DeKalb County Courthouse after a deputy was notified of a "possible explosive device."

The DeKalb County Sheriff's Office said a notification came in around 11:30 a.m., which prompted an emergency evacuation.

Authorities said they did a security sweep of the judicial complex, which is located in downtown Decatur, and some nearby businesses, including the MARTA station.

The operation lasted for several hours and no device was found.

“We are pleased with the outcome of this incident and grateful for the cooperation of our colleagues and the public in maintaining a safe environment as we responded to the threat,” DeKalb Sheriff Melody M. Maddox said in a news release.

Chief Randy Akies with the sheriff's office said training prepares them for evacuations.

"We're constantly training for situations such as this. The evacuation today went extremely well. Everyone was able to evacuate," Akies said.