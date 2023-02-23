DeKalb County Sheriff's Chief Deputy Randy Akies retires after 30 years of service

Chief Deputy Randy Akies had previously been Major and Jail Services Commander at the DeKalb County Jail.

DECATUR, Ga. — The DeKalb County Sheriff announced the retirement of Chief Deputy Randy Akies on Thursday – after three decades of service to the sheriff's office.

Sheriff Melody M. Maddox appointed Chief Deputy Akies when she took office in 2019, according to a release.

"As Chief Deputy, he was the highest non-elected official in law enforcement in the agency-responsible for the Jail, Field and Court Operations," a release stated.

Akies had previously been Major and Jail Services Commander, where he was responsible for operations, administrative and inmate services in the DeKalb County Jail.

Chief Deputy Akies also created the sheriff's office's K-9 Deputy Unit and the Jail Emergency Services Team (JEST). In 2022, Akies implemented the first-ever electric take-home vehicle program for detention officers, which is a program being modeled for sheriff's offices nationwide, a release said.

“It has been my great pleasure to have Chief Akies alongside me since becoming sheriff,” Sheriff Maddox said. “Not only has his experience and knowledge been of great value to me personally and professionally, but his dedication to excellence has been paramount in the fulfillment of our mandate for the safety of our community and the care of those in our custody.”