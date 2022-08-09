Fire rips through DeKalb home near Summergate Park

DECATUR, Ga. — A fire ripped through a home in DeKalb County near Summergate Park Thursday afternoon.
DeKalb Fire said the fire started at a home along the 3000block of Columbia Parkway in Decatur.
11Alive SkyTracker flew over the scene shortly before 4:30 p.m. At least a dozen firefighters were spotted on scene. Video shows smoke still coming from the roof and back of the home.
DeKalb Fire has not yet said if anyone was hurt.
This is a developing story. Check back often for new information.
Also download the 11Alive News app and sign up to receive alerts for the latest on this story and other breaking news in Atlanta and north Georgia.