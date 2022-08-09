Fire rips through DeKalb home near Summergate Park

DeKalb Fire has not yet said if anyone was hurt.

DECATUR, Ga. — A fire ripped through a home in DeKalb County near Summergate Park Thursday afternoon.

DeKalb Fire said the fire started at a home along the 3000block of Columbia Parkway in Decatur.

11Alive SkyTracker flew over the scene shortly before 4:30 p.m. At least a dozen firefighters were spotted on scene. Video shows smoke still coming from the roof and back of the home.

This is a developing story. Check back often for new information.