DECATUR, Ga. -- A doctor who authorities arrested in 2016 after they found hundreds of birds and other animals dead in his home has pleaded guilty in the case.

The DeKalb County District Attorney's Office said 45-year-old Abhay Trivedi entered the guilty plea Wednesday in court to seven counts of cruelty to animals. A judge sentenced him to seven years of probation.

Abhay Trivedi

Authorities went to the cardiologist's home on Echo Trail on July 13, 2016, after receiving an anonymous complaint. The person accused Trivedi of hoarding birds that were malnourished.

Officers went to his home with a search warrant. They said Animal Control officers put on hazmat gear during inspection because the home was in unsanitary conditions.

Chemical testing revealed near toxic ammonia levels from the amount of animal feces and urine. Authorities found more than a dozen chickens, four dogs, and hundreds of birds.

Officials with the district attorney's office said many of the birds were left dead in cages or suffered from various states of dehydration and malnutrition.

The rescued animals were taken to Lifeline Animal Project of DeKalb County.

As a part of his sentencing, the judge also ordered Trivedi pay $59,466 in restitution to Lifeline for housing and medical costs associated with the animals in their care. Trivedi is prohibited from possessing any animals and must also submit to mental health evaluations and treatment.

Birds rescued from home | Cardiologist enters guilty plea in court for animal cruelty

© 2018 WXIA